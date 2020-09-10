New Exec Director Hopes To Strengthen Symphony-Community Connection

Jessica Mallow Gulley's first nine months as executive director of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra have been extraordinary ones. Pulling off a spectular 100th season was supposed to be the first order of business, but the COVID-19 pandemic soon put plans for the season in disarray. Since then, Gulley and the other members of the KSO staff have planned, re-planned, and re-re-planned ways to keep the music alive, and to stay connected to the wider community.

An interview with Jessica Mallow Gulley.

In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Gulley answers questions about her background in the arts, what patrons of the KSO are most concerned about, and why youth education is a reason for hope. They also discuss her recent marriage to Ben Gulley, a tenor with a global career.

