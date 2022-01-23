-
For the first time, the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra will feature not one but two Gold medalists of the Stulberg International String Competition. At 7:30…
Julian Kuerti and the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra have prepared a dozen musical gifts to perform on the Sounds of the Season concerts, at 7:30 pm Friday,…
Music Director Emeritus Raymond Harvey will lead the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra in a program of Weber, Beethoven and Stravinsky at 7:30 pm on Friday,…
The eminent American pianist Richard Goode will join the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Oct 16 at Miller Auditorium in the first…
The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra resumed in-person concerts this summer by holding outdoor performances in Bronson Park and at the Gilmore Car Museum. The…
Nashon Holloway, with a combo of Chicago talent led by music director/arranger Rufus Ferguson and the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra led by Daniel Brier…
The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra's summer season at the Gilmore Car Museum begins at 8 pm Saturday with a concert featuring Branford Marsalis, one of the…
Conductor Daniel Brier says he and the Kalamazoo Symphony staff have learned many new skills and put in long hours to create a season of online concerts.…
Gabriel Renteria-Elyea and Yukie Ota lead different sections in the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, but they sit side-by-side for every rehearsal and…
History will be made at 7 pm on Friday, April 30 when the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 100th season with the premiere of a new piano…