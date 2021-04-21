Reaction To Verdict In Minneapolis

Michigan organizers say the work is not done after a Minnesota jury returned a guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

In Detroit, the group Detroit Will Breathe held a rally following the verdict. In Grand Rapids, organizers with Justice for Black Lives held a march. (Michigan Radio)

Western Michigan University President Edward Montgomery issued a statement saying in part

“We must do our part to continually elevate respect and human dignity to aid the march toward justice.”

Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who has had a contentious relationship with anti-police brutality protesters, says the jury got it right.

“Still a stain on our profession. We had to deal with weeks and months of at times violent protests. But in his day, the right thing was done.”

For the second time in two days, Detroit Police shot and killed a man Tuesday. Craig says the man was suffering from some sort of mental issue and was armed with a knife when officers arrived at the scene. One officer suffered stab wounds to the leg and a gunshot wound to the hand – a result of friendly fire from the other officer. As of yesterday (Tue) evening… the officer was in stable condition. Early Monday morning Detroit police shot and killed a man who they say instigated a police chase and gun battle. (WDET)