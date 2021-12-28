 Redistricting Commission adopts final Congressional, state legislative map | WMUK

Redistricting Commission adopts final Congressional, state legislative map

By Colin Jackson 3 hours ago

(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan now has new state House, Senat and Congressional maps.

After months of work, the state’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission voted to adopt the maps Tuesday. All three maps give Democrats a projected seat advantage. That’s because the commission’s partisan fairness measure requires the maps to reflect voting trends. The state House map splits Detroit into districts largely shared with its suburbs—despite frequent criticism of that plan. 

The boundaries set up three main battleground districts for upcoming congressional elections. 

That includes one combining Grand Rapids and Muskegon, a Lansing-centered one and a district near Detroit featuring Warren, Sterling Heights and Rochester Hills.

The proposed state Senate map gives Democrats a projected 20-to-18 seat advantage in the state Senate. Republicans currently hold the majority in the chamber. 

The commission’s work is likely to face a legal challenge.

