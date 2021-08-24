See The Odd Rock Opera 'Annette'; Vent In Virtual Lobby Discussion

Now streaming on Amazon Prime, Annette has been called "the weirdest movie of the year": an experimental rock opera with music and story by Sparks, a California pop/rock duo of brothers Ron and Russell Mael. Starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, it is directed by French helmer Leos Carax. Could it be the next Rocky Horror Picture Show?

An interview with Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini.

The Kalamazoo Film Society will hold a moderated Zoom discussion at 7 pm on Thursday, Aug 26 for people to share their opinions. Cara Lieurance talked to president Dhera Strauss and board member Madeline Cimini about the Virtual Lobby series. They also name the recipient of the $1000 Kalamazoo Film Society 2021 grant and tell us about films now showing and coming soon to Celebration Cinema Crossroads.

