 See The Odd Rock Opera 'Annette'; Vent In Virtual Lobby Discussion | WMUK

See The Odd Rock Opera 'Annette'; Vent In Virtual Lobby Discussion

By 18 seconds ago

An image from 'Annette.'
Credit Amazon Studios

Now streaming on Amazon Prime, Annette has been called "the weirdest movie of the year": an experimental rock opera with music and story by Sparks, a California pop/rock duo of brothers Ron and Russell Mael. Starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, it is directed by French helmer Leos Carax. Could it be the next Rocky Horror Picture Show?


The Kalamazoo Film Society will hold a moderated Zoom discussion at 7 pm on Thursday, Aug 26 for people to share their opinions. Cara Lieurance talked to president Dhera Strauss and board member Madeline Cimini about the Virtual Lobby series. They also name the recipient of the $1000 Kalamazoo Film Society 2021 grant and tell us about films now showing and coming soon to Celebration Cinema  Crossroads.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Let's Hear It
local music
dhera strauss

Related Content

'Summer Of Soul' Is Among Kalamazoo Film Society Picks This Month

By Jul 7, 2021
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

In early July, the Kalamazoo Film Society is sponsoring four films at Celebration Cinema. Two are currently showing: Janicza Bravo's Zola and Questlove's (Ahmir Thompson's) Summer of Soul (...Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised). 

  

The Kal Film Society Wants To Know: What Film Helped You Cope With The Pandemic?

By May 24, 2021
Sony Pictures Classics

Kalamazoo Film Society president Dhera Strauss and member Madeline Cimini discuss the films now showing at Celebration Cinema in partnership with the KFS. They are The Truffle Hunters, a documentary about the men and their dogs who search for the valuable fungus in Piedmont, Italy; and Profile, a thriller seen from the personal computer screen of a journalist. 


Tune In From Anywhere For Virtual Lobby Discussion on 'Nomadland,' Offered By Film Society

By Mar 23, 2021
Courtesy Fox Searchlight Pictures

Kalamazoo Film Society president Dhera Strauss and member Madeline Cimini give an update on the sponsored films (Minari, The Father, and Nomadland) showing at Celebration Cinema and preview upcoming releases, in a conversation with Cara Lieurance. At 7 pm on Wednesday, the Oscar-nominated Nomadland, directed by Chloé Zhao, will be the topic of a "Virtual Lobby Discussion." Email kalfilmsociety (at) yahoo.com to receive link to the Zoom discussion. They also preview next month's upcoming films: French Exit (starring Michelle Pfeiffer) and a presentation of Oscar-nominated short films.