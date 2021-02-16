 Showing Girls the World With Travel, Service & Media | WMUK

Showing Girls the World With Travel, Service & Media

By 1 hour ago

Youth advocate and author Sonya Bernard-Hollins is the owner of a book publishing company and online magazine. She incorporates young people in all that she does.
Credit Courtesy of Sonya Bernard-Hollins

Sonya Bernard-Hollins once produced a coloring book about prominent graduates of Kalamazoo Public Schools, some as famous as former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. Now she’s at it again—this time she’s created a coloring book of firsts of Kalamazoo African-American women and a similar coloring book of firsts about local African-American men. And she’s involved her all-girls Merze Tate Explorers travel and community-service group in the project.


“We use our organization to not only teach girls about history but to allow them to teach their next generation as well,” Bernard-Hollins says in an interview that aired today on WMUK 102.1 FM, as a part of a monthlong series featuring local citizens making a difference.

Bernard-Hollins, a Kalamazoo native, and her graphic-designer husband, Sean, own Season Press Publishing. They both earned Community Arts Awards from the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo in 2020. Sean won the Business Arts Award; Sonya won the Gayle Hoogstraten Arts Leadership Award for Arts Education.

Sonya Bernard-Hollins
Credit Courtesy of Sonya Bernard-Hollins

Sonya Bernard-Hollins graduated in 1993 from Western Michigan University with a degree in English and Journalism. She named her Merze Tate Explorers travel club after a fellow alumna, Merze Tate, who, in 1927, became the first African-American to earn a bachelor’s degree from WMU. Tate, who spoke five languages, went on to be a world traveler and high-school history teacher and later a college educator.

Tate would expand her students’ world view by taking them on trips. Bernard-Hollins is the author of a children's book about the accomplished woman. She also developed a traveling exhibit about Tate. It debuted at the Michigan Women's Hall of Fame in 2011.

Bernard-Hollins founded the Merze Tate Explorers in 2008. The girls have visited France, Japan, Canada, Italy, Hawaii and many other places. They publish a yearly magazine detailing their journeys and highlighting their interviews with high-profile career women. They also post their work on their YouTube channel

For more about Merze Tate, read this just released WMU News Service article. For more about Sonya Bernard-Hollins, watch an interview with her at 7 pm Friday, Feb. 26 on the city of Portage's website.

Credit Courtesy of Sonya Bernard-Hollins

  

Tags: 
WMU
black history
Sonya Bernard Hollins

