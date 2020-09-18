State House Candidate Forum

Candidates for two Kalamazoo area state House seats answered questions on a wide range of issues Thursday.

The virtual forum was sponsored by the League of Women Voters, Public Media Network, WMUK, WMU WeVote and other organizations. WMUK’s Director of Content Gordon Evans served as moderator.

Three candidates running for the 60th district state House seat participated in the forum - Republican Gary Mitchell, Democratic nominee Julie Rogers and Stephanie Moore. Moore is a running as a write-in candidate. She narrowly lost to Rogers in the August primary to determine the 60th district Democratic nominee. The 60th district includes the city of Kalamazoo.

Democrat Christine Morse is seeking the 61st state House district seat. It includes the city of Portage. The Republican candidate Bronwyn Haltom did not respond to the League of Women Voters’ invitation to the forum.

The candidates answered question on voting and elections, education, race, criminal justice, the economy, environment, health care and other issues.

Find the full video from the Public Media Network.