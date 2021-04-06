 A Tale Of Loss And New Beginnings, In This Month's Encore | WMUK

A Tale Of Loss And New Beginnings, In This Month's Encore

By 49 seconds ago

Gabriel Giron and Shiva the pitbull.
Credit Brian K. Powers, courtesy of Encore Magazine

Encore Magazine editor Marie Lee talks to Cara Lieurance about the stories written for the newest edition of Encore Magazine, which focuses on culture and community in west Michigan.


The April issue features Gabriel Giron on the cover. With the sudden death of his Kinetic Affect (and later Speak It Forward) co-founder Kirk Latimer last September, he's had to come to grips with the loss of a life-long friendship and how to make a living going forward. Other stories in the issue include a profile of the family business behind Cravings Deli, and a kind of therapy using sound and vibration to induce healing. 

Encore Magazine
Marie Lee
Gabriel Giron
Let's Hear It

