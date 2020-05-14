Their Performances Uploaded, Stulberg Competitors And You Can Watch Online

189 musicians from around the world applied to the Stulberg International String Competition by the deadline in February. Then the new executive director, Megan Yankee, had to think fast when the coronavirus pandemic hit. This Saturday, the semifinalists won’t be waiting in the wings of the Dalton Center Recital Hall to hear the winners announced. They’ll be at home, watching online like everyone else. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Yankee explained that she consulted with the Stulberg board, the adjudicators, and the semifinalists to see if they would agree to putting the competition online.

An interview with Megan Yankee, executive director of the Stulberg International Keyboard Festival.

The 12 semi-finalists will be judged on videos they already submitted when they applied for the competition. Each will also create a video of music by Bach. The videos will stream online beginning at noon Saturday, and the final results should be announced sometime after 3:30 pm.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.