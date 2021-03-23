Tune In From Anywhere For Virtual Lobby Discussion on 'Nomadland,' Offered By Film Society

Kalamazoo Film Society president Dhera Strauss and member Madeline Cimini give an update on the sponsored films (Minari, The Father, and Nomadland) showing at Celebration Cinema and preview upcoming releases, in a conversation with Cara Lieurance. At 7 pm on Wednesday, the Oscar-nominated Nomadland, directed by Chloé Zhao, will be the topic of a "Virtual Lobby Discussion." Email kalfilmsociety (at) yahoo.com to receive link to the Zoom discussion. They also preview next month's upcoming films: French Exit (starring Michelle Pfeiffer) and a presentation of Oscar-nominated short films.

An interview with Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.