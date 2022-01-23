-
Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini join Cara Lieurance to catch up on the activities of the Kalamazoo Film Society, starting with a Virtual Lobby…
At 7 pm on Thursday, Dec 9, the Kalamazoo Film Society will present a Virtual Lobby Discussion with a featured guest: director Dana Reilly, whose short…
The Kalamazoo Film Society's Virtual Lobby Discussion at 7 pm Thursday, Sep 30 will focus on Pig, a 2021 film by first-time director Michael Sarnoski and…
In early July, the Kalamazoo Film Society is sponsoring four films at Celebration Cinema. Two are currently showing: Janicza Bravo's Zola and Questlove's…
Kalamazoo Film Society president Dhera Strauss and member Madeline Cimini discuss the films now showing at Celebration Cinema in partnership with the KFS.…
At 7 pm on Wednesday, April 21, the Kalamazoo Film Society will continue its series of Virtual Lobby Discussions, which were created during the COVID-19…
Kalamazoo Film Society president Dhera Strauss and member Madeline Cimini give an update on the sponsored films (Minari, The Father, and Nomadland)…
The Kalamazoo Film Society is sponsoring five films at Celebration Cinemas this month, which is a big change from the restrictions of the last year.…
At 7 pm on Thursday, Jan 21, the Kalamazoo Film Society will host an online Virtual Lobby Discussion about the new film One Night In Miami, directed by…
The Kalamazoo Film Society is offering another "Virtual Lobby Discussion" for film fans to discuss what they liked and didn't like about a newly released…