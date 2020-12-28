WMU Gets New Trustees

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed two new members of Western Michigan University's Board of Trustees.

The university says the new trustees are Kurtis Trevan of Grand Rapids, a WMU graduate who is the CEO of Gun Lake Investments, and A. Alan Turfe of Northville, who is chairman of the board of DocShop Pro.

The two new trustees replace former WMU Board Chairman James Bolger and former trustee David Behan, who's terms expire December 31, 2020. Trevan and Turfe's appointments must be confirmed by the State Senate.

In a news release, WMU President Edward Montgomery said, "We are pleased to welcome Trustees Trevan and Turfe. look forward to the expertise and insights they will add to the board as we work together to advance our University and its goals to help students pursue their goals, maintain well-being and prepare for meaningful careers."

The release gives this background on the new board members:

"Trevan is not only CEO of Gun Lake Investments, he also is a co-founder. According to a press release from the governor's office, he is a citizen of the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians and previously served as the treasurer for the Tribal Council and member of the Gun Lake Casino Board of Directors. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from WMU, a Master of Science in Finance from Walsh College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

"Turfe serves as chair on the advisory boards of NEMO Health and STEL Technologies. He currently serves as a private equity consultant and strategic advisor related to medical devices, life science and health care mergers and acquisitions. Turfe formerly served as chairman and CEO of J.M. Smith Corporation, and president of Anatomical Pathology at Thermo Fisher Scientific. He's also held senior executive leadership roles at Fresenius Medical Care, Covidien, IDEX Corp. and General Motors. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.