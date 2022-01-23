WMU Board of Trustees

-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed two new members of Western Michigan University's Board of Trustees.The university says the new trustees are Kurtis…
-
Western Michigan University set tuition and fees for the next academic year on Wednesday, at a meeting where the Board of Trustees also approved a new…
-
Western Michigan University undergraduate students will pay an average of $474 more in tuition for the next academic year. The university’s trustees…
-
Western Michigan University’s next president says he wants to make it “an institution of choice.” Edward Montgomery says that means a university that…
-
The man who served as the Obama administration’s “car czar” is the next leader of Western Michigan University. Edward B. Montgomery is an economist who…
-
Governor Rick Snyder has appointed the chief operating officer of Zhang Financial Services to Western Michigan University’s board of trustees. Snyder…
-
Western Michigan University president John Dunn has received one last raise before retirement. On Tuesday Western’s board agreed to increase Dunn’s salary…
-
Western Michigan University has decided that the campus would be easier to navigate if the streets didn’t change their names so often. On Tuesday…
-
Western Michigan University President John Dunn says he’s not convinced that allowing community colleges to offer more four year degrees is a good idea.…
-
Tuition is going up just over 4% at Western Michigan University this fall. The Board of Trustees approved the increase at their meeting Wednesday morning.…