20th State Senate district

Portage Republican Margaret O’Brien will represent Kalamazoo County in the state Senate. That’s the result of a three-day hand recount of votes in the…
The final results of the 20th state Senate race should be known in mid-December. The state Board of Canvassers certified Republican state Representative…
The state Senate Race in Kalamazoo County was one of the closest in the state. An analysis by the Gongwer News Service shows that former state…
On November 4, voters in the State Senate district that covers Kalamazoo County face something very unusual: there are more than two names on the ballot.…
State Representative Margaret O'Brien says while jobs have been created in Michigan over the last three and a half years, there's more to do. The Portage…
McCann says funding for education is a top priority for him in the state Legislature. He says Michigan needs to grow its middle class. But McCann says the…
The candidates running for state Senate in Michigan's 20th District met Wednesday night for a forum on the Western Michigan University campus. The…
Former State Representative Lorence Wenke is running for office again, this time with a different political party. Wenke served on the Kalamazoo County…