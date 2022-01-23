6th Congressional District

-
There's a four-way race in Michigan's Sixth Congressional district, which includes Kalamazoo.Long-time Republican Congressman Fred Upton of Saint Joseph…
There are Republican and Democratic primaries Tuesday in Michigan's Sixth Congressional District, which includes Kalamazoo.The Republican RaceOn the GOP…
The Democratic race in Michigan's Sixth Congressional District looks a lot different now than it did in 1992. Tuesday night, Matt Longjohn defeated three…
A Kalamazoo-area physician hopes to do something in November that no other Democrat has: unseat long-time Congressman Fred Upton. Matt Longjohn easily…
Democrat Paul Clements says he’s leaving the primary race in the Sixth Congressional District that includes Kalamazoo.Clements had earlier challenged a…
Rich Eichholz says after the 2016 election he did what many people did – asked if “I was doing everything I can.” Eichholz says he has been concerned for…
Fred Upton says he's not running for U.S. Senate next year. The Saint Joseph Republican announced Friday, November 17, that he'll seek another two-year…
For the last 28 years Republican Fred Upton has represented Southwest Michigan in the U.S. House. But Democrat Paul Clements says he thinks voters are…
An advocacy group has requested an ethics investigation of West Michigan Congressman Fred UptonThe American Democracy Legal Fund claims that the…
Erwin Haas says being a Libertarian allows him to "say the truth, and sort of save my soul." The Kentwood City Commissioner says he actually lives about…