State Representative Mary Whiteford has been representing most of Allegan County since she won a special election in March. The Republican, now faces a…
Abby Nobel says she wants to roll back state regulations on health care and schools. The Republican is running for state House in the 80th district, which…
David Gernant is pledging transparency if he is elected to the state House. Gernant is the Democrat seeking the state House seat for the district that…
Libertarian state House candidate Arnie Davidsons says if he is elected he "will at least be a pain in their side." The 80th state House district, which…
Mary Whiteford is making her second run in the 80th state House district. She sought the Republican nomination in 2014, but lost to Cindy Gamrat. Gamrat…
Republican State Representative Cindy Gamrat of Plainwell says she'll run for the GOP National Committee.The Gongwer News Service says Gamrat announced…
Arnie Davidsons says he's running to give people a choice in the November election. The Libertarian is running in the 80th state House district, which…