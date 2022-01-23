-
A gallery filled with the musical paintings of David Park at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts will become a concert space at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, Feb 18,…
New music of Edgar Barroso, Ashley Fure, Cassandra Kaczor, Adam Schumaker, and Matthew Evan Taylor will be featured in a concert presented by…
The Gilmore's Keysfest is a day of workshops, masterclasses and other activities for young pianists in 1st through 12th grades. Adam Schumaker, director…
Education director Adam Schumaker and education coordinator Leslie Boughton join Cara Lieurance to preview KeysFest, an annual day-long festival for piano…
On Wednesday, composer/pianist Cassandra Kaczor and baritone Ian McGuffin, both graduate students at Roosevelt University in Chicago, will premiere a new,…
For a composer of music, the chance to hear a concert of one's works played by professional musicians in front of an audience is a gratifying, and often…