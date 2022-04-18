© 2022 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Expect superheroes and surprises from pianist Alpin Hong at Gilmore Fest

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 18, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT
Multiverse Alpin Hong
Paul Sizer
/
The Gilmore Piano Festival
The world of video games and comics are kids’ entrance to Alpin Hong and the Multiverse of Music

Returning favorite Alpin Hong will bring his unique ability to synthesize storytelling, effects, and serious classical chops to the Gilmore Piano Festival with a series of family-oriented concerts in Plainwell (Apr 20), Battle Creek (Apr 22) and Kalamazoo (Apr 24) called Alpin Hong and the Multiverse of Music. Not only that, he'll join high school bands in Hastings (Apr 19) and Vicksburg (Apr 25) for special appearances.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance and Adam Schumaker, the director of The Gilmore's education department, the Juilliard-trained pianist talks about connecting to a new generation with the sounds and technology of today. In one highlight, Hong will time-travel with Bach as his keyboard morphs from sounding like a harpsichord to a modern-day piano, he says. For kids who have missed out on musical experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, Hong hopes to make lasting memories that lead them to trying music themselves.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
