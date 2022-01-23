-
Coloma residents are hoping a state House bill will help get rid of the odor from nearby Orchard Hill Landfill. The bill, sponsored by state…
Young Michiganders will not face drug charges when reporting life-threatening emergencies related to prescription drugs. That’s under a bill Governor Rick…
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers are taking bites out of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation budget. The MEDC has been a target in this budget…
(Lansing-MPRN) Many Democrats are attacking comments made on the House floor on Wednesday they say are derogatory toward the LGBT community. “Even…
Earlier this month, State Rep. Al Pscholka (R-Stevensville) introduced legislation to fast-track the elimination of the Venture Michigan Fund. It’s…