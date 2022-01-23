-
Work is about to begin on one of the last major projects in the massive Kalamazoo River Superfund cleanup.Federal and state officials held a virtual…
It looks like the hazardous waste at Kalamazoo’s Allied Paper Landfill is here to stay. On Friday, the EPA released their final cleanup plan for the…
We don’t yet know if Kalamazoo’s Allied Paper Landfill can be cleaned up using microorganisms. The company that wants to do that, BioPath Solutions, is…
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will decide on the final cleanup plan for the Allied Paper Landfill site soon. But the City of Kalamazoo is still…
The public has little more than a week to comment on a plan for the Allied Paper Landfill site. The Environmental Protection Agency and the City of…
So far, residents say they’re not sold on the Environmental Protection Agency’s plan for the Allied Paper Landfill. Last night, the EPA held the first of…
The Executive Director of the Kalamazoo River Cleanup Coalition says public input is an important part of the process in cleaning up a federal Superfund…
Kalamazoo River Cleanup Coalition Executive Director Gary Wager says the Environmental Protection Agency's proposal to clean up the former Allied Paper…
After a year of talks with the City of Kalamazoo, the Environmental Protection Agency has agreed to consider another alternative for the Allied Paper…
"Ideally, we'd like to see the PCBs removed." But Kalamazoo Deputy City Manager Jeff Chamberlain says neither the city nor the federal government can…