-
State Representative Aric Nesbitt says a lot of people want to “play the blame game,” but the Lawton Republican says “it’s also about finding solutions,…
-
Michigan is on track to get ten percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2015. Now state legislators are busy working on energy policies for the…
-
As the state looks to develop a new energy policy, Gongwer News Service Editor Zach Gorchow wrote recently that "a path to minimal change is visible." On…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Legislature is embarking on a big re-write of Michigan’s energy strategy. A state House committee opened hearings on the subject…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) One of the top Republicans in the state House has introduced bills that would make sweeping changes to Michigan’s energy policies. House…
-
State Representative AricNesbitt says he is reluctant to pursue more mandates for renewable energy. The Lawton Republican serves as Chairman of the House…
-
State Representative Aric Nesbitt says nobody like raising taxes, but he says the citizens of Michigan will have a voice in deciding how to pay for road…
-
State Representative Aric Nesbitt is seeking another two year term representing the 66th state House district. It includes all of Van Buren County and…
-
State Representative Aric Nesbitt says new laws on oil drilling will benefit Michigan’s economy and its environment. That’s because they promote carbon…
-
State Representatives Aric Nesbitt (R-Lawton) and Kate Segal (D-Battle Creek) offered differing reactions to Governor Rick Snyder's address. Governor…