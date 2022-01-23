-
Bianca Washington-Ciungan, Director of Programs at the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo, says the Arts Council's new Art Hop "app" was created in hopes…
-
Nearly a dozen artists are thrilled to be setting up their stalls for the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo's Art Hop this Friday, says Programs Director…
-
The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo's first Art Hop of 2021 is at 6 pm on Friday, Feb 5 - and it's online and interactive on several platforms. Bianca…
-
How The Arts Council Turns Ideas Into Reality: A Conversation With Kristin Chesak And Ashley DanemanThe Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo offers several different grants to fund a range of Kalamazoo-area creative activity, including the KADI grant, or…
-
Art Hop is one of the most visible programs created and supported by the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo, but the list of ACGK activity is much larger…
-
Jennifer Leigh says she uses art as therapy. Grace Barrett says drawing helps get her feelings out and relax the symptoms of depression. Both of them will…
-
Three years ago, the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo decided to expand the monthly art hops outside of downtown.“I think there was a desire to showcase…
-
On April 22nd, a new, ambitious event will officially launch in Kalamazoo: The Music Hop. The event is billed as similar to the city's Art Hop, but with…
-
On October 2nd, singer Dave Menzo will make his way to Kalamazoo and perform at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum as part of Art Hop. Before heading there,…
-
If you’ve spent more than a few weekends in Kalamazoo, you know how Art Hop works here -- the first Friday of every month, it brings artists into dozens…