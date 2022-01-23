-
(MPRN-South Haven) Governor Rick Snyder says a new shipping lock in Joliet, Illinois is needed to stop Asian carp from making their way from the…
There’s a long wish list of Great Lakes projects and advocates want federal money to help pick up the tab. Gary Wilson who reports for greatlakesnow.org…
(Great Lakes Today) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a study Monday detailing the best ways to prevent Asian carp from getting into the Great…
An Asian carp was caught recently in a place where it shouldn’t be – beyond an electric barrier meant to keep the species out of Lake Michigan and the…
(MPRN-Lansing) If you want to win 700-thousand dollars, you might be in luck. If you know how to keep invasive carp out of the Great Lakes. Governor Rick…
Researchers are trying to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes. And Lake Michigan near Chicago is on the front line of that fight. But budget cuts…
Gary Wilson says if the Trump administration’s proposed cuts stand it would be devastating for Great Lakes restoration. The contributor to Detroit Public…
The Campaign Director of Healing our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition says there are many challenges in the Great Lakes, but also great progress. Todd Ambs…
In a recent essay for Great Lakes Echo, commentator Gary Wilson wonders if there isn't a better way to approach Great Lakes restoration.Wilson told WMUK's…
Officials at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources say tests have not turned up any evidence for the presence of Asian carp in the Kalamazoo River.…