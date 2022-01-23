-
There's a new comet in the evening sky. It's called Comet NEOWISE and the spectacle can be seen after sunset near the northwest horizon under the "Big…
-
A park in Cass County has won international recognition for having an amazing view of the night sky. Dr. T.K. Lawless Park just became one of only 79…
-
The state’s tourism agency, Pure Michigan, has started a “Dark Skies” campaign to draw more visitors highlighting several sites in Michigan where the…
-
On Wednesday, May 22nd, preeminent astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will hit the stage at Western Michigan University's Miller Auditorium. He's become a…
-
Will humans be sent to Mars, or returned to the Moon? Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is doubtful the U.S. will do so anytime soon although…
-
Kalamazoo Astronomical Society President Richard Bell says the weather on Earth can get in the way of observing Mars, but he says dust storms on the Red…
-
A Western Michigan University graduate is helping astronomers record what happens when two neutron stars collide. Scientists have long believed that when…
-
On Sunday, there will be a total eclipse of the harvest moon. It’s the last lunar eclipse we’ll see for another four years. The Kalamazoo Astronomical…
-
Twenty five years ago, the Hubble Space telescope deployed into orbit around the Earth and changed the way we saw space. It got close up shots of planets…
-
There will be a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday morning and a partial solar eclipse on October 23rd.The Lunar EclipseWhen: Wednesday, October 8th…