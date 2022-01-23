at-risk youth

-
It's not often that a person gets a chance to become the CEO of the singular organization credited with transforming his or her life. Chris Harris-Wimsatt…
-
When Chris Harris-Wimsatt was a boy, his local Boys Club in Raleigh, N.C., was more than a place to have fun. "It was not only a place that saved my life,…
-
Robert Ezelle, one of Kalamazoo County’s longest-serving nonprofit executives, is retiring from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kalamazoo after 30 years…
-
Eric Wimbley has worn many hats at Pretty Lake. The longtime youth advocate was a camper there as a child, later a camp counselor, then a board member,…
-
A Kalamazoo woman credits the area's Nurse-Family Partnership with helping her adjust to being a young, single mother. Bridge Magazine, the online news…