-
They auditioned from their bedrooms, basements, and backyards to join the WMU School of Music as choral students this year. Dr. Kimberly Dunn Adams, the…
-
Choral conductor Nick Sienkiewicz graduated in April from Western Michigan University with degrees in music and biochemistry. He also helmed the Unitarian…
-
Austin McWilliams had recently earned his master's degree in choral conducting from Western Michigan University and was working for the Kalamazoo Symphony…
-
Austin McWilliams, a candidate for a masters degree in choral conducting from Western Michigan University, has turned his master's recital into a musical…
-
Three Western Michigan University School of Music choirs - the Collegiate Singers, Cantus Femina, and the University Chorale - will perform Sunday, Feb 24…
-
Austin McWilliams, a candidate for a master's degree in choral conducting from Western Michigan University, joins Cara Lieurance to talk about the two…
-
In a twist, the next Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra concert will feature five orchestral showpieces, each led by a different student…