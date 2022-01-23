-
Mark Behnke will serve as Battle Creek’s mayor for the next year. Behnke was chosen mayor by a 5-4 vote of the city commission during their organizational…
On Tuesday, November 7, voters in Battle Creek will pick all nine members of the City Commission. They will elect someone to represent each of the city's…
The Battle Creek City Commission will consider a resolution on diversity and openness this evening. Among other things, the resolution calls for the city…
Two new members will join the Battle Creek City Commission. There was one challenger who won a ward seat by defeating an incumbent city commissoner.…
There will be at least one new member of the Battle Creek City Commission after the November election. One incumbent has decided not to run for…
When Battle Creek City Commissioner Jeff Domenico was the subject of an ethics hearing he walked out just as the meeting began. A week later he argued…
It took 14 rounds of voting, but Battle Creek City Commissioners selected Deb Owens as Mayor and Lynn Ward Gray as Vice Mayor Wednesday night. The…
Battle Creek City Commissioners have decided to go in a new direction with their next city manager. The commission voted 5-4 Tuesday night to enter into…
18 candidates are seeking nine seats on the Battle Creek City Commission this year. All of the incumbents are running for re-election except for…