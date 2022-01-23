-
MiBiz finds that the craft beverage industry is growing up, but that’s causing some growing pains.The state of the craft beer business is examined in a…
The craft beer industry continues to grow and the end doesn’t appear to be in sight. MiBiz recently examined the state of the industry in West Michigan in…
Battle Creek Enquirer Reporter Bowman says the dispute between Arcadia Brewing and Battle Creek Unlimited has been brewing for a while. But it’s unclear…
As the craft beer market gets larger, breweries in Michigan and across the country are growing and expanding their production lines. But that growth comes…
Southwest Michigan's Second Wave Craft Beer Writer Jeremy Martin says Kalamazoo is becoming known for breweries as much as it is for free college and…
Most beer gets some of its flavor from a shaggy green flower called hops. The booming craft brewing industry uses lots of them. But growers say sight and…
Beginning this fall, Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo Valley Community College will launch the nation's first higher education degree program in…
Is Kalamazoo at its saturation point for local breweries?Encore Magazine examined that question and concluded "not yet." Staff writer Tiffany Fitzgerald…