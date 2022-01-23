bronson healthcare group

-
Of the three major waves of COVID-19 hospitalizations to hit Kalamazoo, doctors say the current one is the worst because it's lasting so long.Dr. Aaron…
-
Wednesday was the deadline for Bronson Hospital employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the seasonal flu. Bronson announced in a statement…
-
The coronavirus outbreak has caused a serious shortage of critical supplies for hospitals. Bronson Methodist Hospital and Ascension Borgess Medical Center…
-
The coronavirus pandemic has officially arrived in Kalamazoo County. The county's Department of Health and Community Services said on Monday, March 23,…
-
Hospital Hospitality House of Southwest Michigan CEO Judy Markusse Paget says many people don’t know about their organization because they haven’t needed…
-
The CEO of Hospital Hospitality House of Southwest Michigan says having a family member close helps a patient recover while hospitalized. Judy Markusse…
-
Billboards around the Kalamazoo area carry the message that whatever a pregnant woman takes, her baby will take as well. It's part of a new effort to…
-
A vaccine that is not as effective as previous years and a strain of flu that has historically caused more illness and deaths make this a bad year for the…
-
On Saturday, Kalamazoo glass artists and Bronson Hospital staff will make beads for child cancer patients. They’re called “Journey Beads,” and each one…