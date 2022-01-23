-
It started in Christopher Bigg's garage, with Andrew Rathbun improvising on saxophone and Biggs improvising with his personally-designed electronic…
Dr. Keith Kothman (pronounced KOHTH-mun) left his position as director of the Montana State University School of Music to join the Western Michigan School…
Keith Kirchoff is a classically-trained pianist at the forefront of artists who combine the piano with electronics. He visited Western Michigan University…
SPLICE - Summer institute for Performance, Listening, Interpretation, and Creation of Electroacoustic music - is a weeklong, intensive program for…
Andrew Rathbun, director of the Advanced Jazz Ensemble, and composer/programmer Christopher Biggs, both School of Music faculty at Western Michigan…
Jeff Herriott, who teaches composition at the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater, recently visited Western Michigan University to hear his work, The…
Baritone Carl Ratner and pianist Raymond Harvey, conductor of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, will give the world premiere of American Pierrot: A…