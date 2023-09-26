© 2023 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Promoting ties across disciplines, WMU's CMIX offers audiences multi-sensory experiences

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 26, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT
The CMIX logo

The tools to manipulate sound and video have become so sophisticated that many artists and musicians today are interested in learning and presenting in forms that weren't thought of decades ago. Studying an orchestral instrument and being fluent in traditional notation is not as essential to a music career as it once was.

WMU professor Christopher Biggs thought that students and faculty in kinetic imaging, composition, sound engineering, jazz and other areas would benefit from establishing a framework that would support new projects in contemporary and improvisatory sonic arts. He found allies in WMU composition professor Lisa Coons and Western Sounds Studios director John Campos, who joined Biggs and Cara Lieurance for a discussion about the newly-founded Center for Contemporary Music, Improvisation and eXperimentation.

They talk about taking CMIX public and invite audiences to a series of launch events Sep 29-30 in the Dalton Center's Multimedia room. The Western Jazz Collective, Nodes, The Corn Fed Girls, the choral group Anima, the Western Brass Quintet and Carter Rice will all be part of the 2-day launch. See the full schedule at the CMIX website.

Tags
WMUK Culture Christopher BiggsLisa Coons
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
