-
(MPRN-Lansing) If you’re expelled or resign from your seat in the legislature, you shouldn’t get to run for the seat you vacated. That’s the logic behind…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Former state Representative Todd Courser (R-Lapeer) will face trial on perjury and misconduct charges, while a judge has dismissed criminal…
-
Cindy Gamrat served in the state House for eight months, but in September she was expelled after a House report that she and now former Representative…
-
Bill Sage says he got into politics after watching "the deterioration of America."Sage says about five years ago, he wanted to do something about it. He…
-
Jim Siver says an attorney knows he's representing a client, and has to reach consensus on tough issues. The lawyer says he would do the same thing if…
-
Kevin Travis says his basic political philosophy is “we don’t care what you do with your personal life, just don’t expect us to pay for it.”Travis is one…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A Republican legislator is drafting a bill to ensure that state lawmakers who are expelled or quit remain out of office. But, it’s not…
-
Michigan Congresswoman Candice Miller says she’s not surprised that former State Representative Todd Courser is running again for his House seat. Miller…
-
Former state Rep. Todd Courser says he will run again for the state House seat he resigned last week. In an interview on Friday with CNN, Courser…
-
Democrats say recent expulsion hearings for Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat highlight the need to subject the governor and lawmakers to public information…