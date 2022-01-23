-
A proposed housing discrimination ordinance in Kalamazoo drew strong feelings at a special Kalamazoo City Commission meeting. The "Fair Chance" proposal…
(MPRN) Governor Gretchen Whitmer has barred embattled Michigan Civil Rights Department Director Agustin Arbulu. Whitmer says it’s time for Arbulu to be…
A new exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum allows visitors to revisit two major freedom movements in U.S. history. It's called "Changing America: The…
Two major people's movements in American history, with 100 years between them, are examined in a new exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. The…
The city of Kalamazoo is hosting its 16th annual day of service for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Volunteers will give their time at social service…
If it seems like hate is increasing, it is. So says the Southern Poverty Law Center that has been monitoring domestic hate for nearly half a…
(MPRN-Lansing) Civil rights groups in Michigan are calling on Governor Rick Snyder to issue a stronger denunciation of comments by an elected official in…
On WestSouthwest, we have a rebroadcast of an interview with Kalamazoo writer Robert Weir about a pilgrimage to key sites in the civil rights movement.…
When it was time for Kalamazoo College senior Kaylah "Kami" Simmons to choose a capstone project to do this year, she thought of a famous man she met in…
Robert Weir was “a little too young” to participate in the civil rights movement. Since he grew up in a rural, all-white area in Michigan, he didn’t know…