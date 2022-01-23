-
We're back on the air! So are our streaming services for WMUK-1, WMUK-2 and Park & Westnedge. Power has returned to all of the Kalamazoo campus of Western…
-
Consumers Energy says it will stop using coal by 2040 and get 40 percent of its energy from renewable sources. The company’s remaining five coal plants…
-
Consumers Energy is reporting some power outages scattered throughout Southwest Michigan. The utility’s website shows about 600 customers without service…
-
The state Senate is one step closer to confirming Gov. Rick Snyder’s appointment of a former Consumers Energy lobbyist to a panel that regulates…
-
Consumers Energy says about 3,000 of its customers in West Michigan are without power Wednesday morning. The utility's outage map shows about 300 of those…
-
Many in southwest Michigan are still without power after severe storms moved through the area last night.Consumers Energy says about 20,000 customers are…
-
Update October 22nd 7:40a.m. the outage map shows no existing outages in Kalamazoo. Power has apparently been restored. Consumers Energy says 550 of its…
-
Consumers Energy customers will soon see slightly bigger electric bills. The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved an $89 million rate increase,…