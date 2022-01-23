-
A defendant has a right to a speedy trial, but any number of factors can slow the process down. Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School…
Western Michigan University is considering expanding some of its academic programs to Florida. On Tuesday the Board of Trustees approved a plan that would…
First-year law classes will be offered in Kalamazoo next year. They’ll be part of the curriculum at the newly renamed Western Michigan University Thomas…
Agreement paves the way for Cooley to become the Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School. The two schools will pursue future partnerships…
The Thomas M. Cooley Law School will soon have a new name. Western Michigan University's Board of Trustees approved a resolution allowing its name to be…
Western Michigan University's Board of Trustees will vote Thursday on moving ahead on an agreement with Thomas M. Cooley Law School. The board will vote…
Western Michigan University is moving closer to an agreement with Thomas M. Cooley Law School. During their regular board meeting on Thursday, trustees…
Officials at Western Michigan University say they’re considering a formal alliance the Thomas M. Cooley Law School. They say the boards of both schools…