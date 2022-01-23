Cori Somers

-
Marie Lee, editor of Encore Magazine, says the December issue is one of her favorites, because it features staff photographer Brian K. Powers' "best of…
-
Today would have been Dacia Bridges' 47th birthday. The performer, who died of a brain aneurysm in 2019, was re-building a music career from Kalamazoo,…
-
The Kalamazoo Bach Festival - a 73 year-old music organization that presents a series of (mostly) classical concerts each spring - and Open Doors…
-
The Kalamazoo Bach Festival kicked off on May 5 with "Bach And Beyond," a program featuring the Arcato Ensemble and countertenor soloist Terry Barber, led…