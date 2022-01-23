-
As of 2016, Michigan had the second highest number of Syrian refugees in the country. Many of those refugees are not yet fluent in English. This makes…
-
At the annual Western Michigan University China Festival on Saturday, October 7th you can see people perform with one of the oldest toys in the world -…
-
You know that feeling you get at an outdoor festival? The sun is warm. You hear music and maybe smell something cooking in the air. People are moving,…
-
With Chinese yo-yo’s in hand, lion costumes secured, and dance routines memorized performers took the stage Kalamazoo’s Chenery Auditorium last Saturday,…
-
Last year, President Obama and the First Lady danced with Indian children in recognition of the Hindu holiday Diwali. The holiday is often called the…
-
This week musicians from all over the world have been practicing like crazy to prepare for Saturday night's Russian Folk Concert at Chenery Auditorium.The…
-
38 years ago, Theo and Stacy Skartsiaris decided to host a night of food and entertainment at their fine dining restaurant, Dionysos. The couple emigrated…
-
If you weren’t born in the United States, there are several things you have to do to become a U.S. citizen—like carry around a green card for five years…
-
The Francophone Film Festival is more than just films from France - a LOT more, actually. This year's festival has US premiers of films both long and…
-
Saturday is the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year. To celebrate, People’s Church of Kalamazoo will do a solstice ritual based on pagan…