-
Nashon Holloway, with a combo of Chicago talent led by music director/arranger Rufus Ferguson and the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra led by Daniel Brier…
-
Conductor Daniel Brier says he and the Kalamazoo Symphony staff have learned many new skills and put in long hours to create a season of online concerts.…
-
"Miniature Masterpieces" is set to be streamed by the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra at 7 pm Friday, Feb 26. Resident conductor Daniel Brier and featured…
-
It may seem like a conductor's job is to spend all their time rehearsing musicians and conducting concerts, but according to Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra…
-
Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra resident conductor Daniel Brier and Kalamazoo Bach Festival Chorus director Chris Ludwa join Cara Lieurance to preview Sounds…
-
Kevin Cole is a friend of a friend of George Gershwin. Several friends, in fact. Prior to his appearance with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, Cole tells…
-
Violinist Corey Cerovsek will perform the Violin Concerto No. 2 by Bela Bartok in the season-ending concert by the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra on Friday,…
-
Conductor Daniel Brier promises a fast-paced, surprising, and still poignant concert on Saturday when the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra performs 'Sounds of…
-
Nina Kotova is a celebrated Russian-American soloist who will perform one of her favorite works on Saturday with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra: the…
-
The next Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra concert will be held in the beautiful and surprisingly intimate Chenery Auditorium, a perfect place to hear…