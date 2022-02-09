Two concerts showcase the Kalamazoo Symphony's "something for everyone" approach

Daniel Brier, the resident conductor of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, will take on two very different conducting assignments in the space of 10 days. He explained his approach to both in a conversation with Cara Lieurance.

At 7 pm on Wednesday, Feb 9, a "pint-sized" configuration of the KSO will take the stage in the music room at Bell's Brewery for "Craft Music: Back on Tap!" Brier says the reduced orchestra is modelled after 19th century salon orchestras, which played a wide range of adapted repertoire, often for guests at holiday resorts. The program of light classical pieces contains a rare gem: the Concerto for Six Timpani by George Druschetzky, played by longtime KSO percussionist Mark Guthrie.

Universal Studios / The Kalamazoo Symphony will play John Williams' score in a screening of E.T.:The Extra-Terrestrial

On Friday, Feb 18 at 7 pm, the KSO Movie Series will put the full orchestra on stage with a large screen for E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, the beloved 1982 film directed by Stephen Spielberg with music by John Williams. Brier says with Williams turning 90 this month, it's both exciting and a challenge to play music by a living legend. He describes the process used to keep the musicians and the film in sync with each other.

The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra requires proof of vaccination and mask-wearing at its concerts. Further details are here.

