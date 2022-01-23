-
The co-founder of the group A Call to Men says men need to step up in the fight against domestic violence and sexual assault. Ted Bunch will speak…
As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, the Kalamazoo YWCA will host its annual walk and vigil Monday evening, October 29, to honor…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan may join a handful of other states with increased reporting requirements for child abuse and animal abuse. Twelve other states…
(MPRN-Lansing) A new law will help victims of domestic violence get out of shared cell phone plans with their accused abusers. Prior to this law, victims…
Philanthropist Peter Buffett says foundations sometimes try to solve the world's problems themselves rather than acting as facilitators of change -- that…