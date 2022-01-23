-
People in southwest Michigan saw only a partial eclipse of the sun on Monday, if clouds didn't get in the way. About 82-percent of the sun's surface was…
A few people in Kalamazoo took time out of their day to view Monday’s partial solar eclipse. The eclipse took place between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the…
Not traveling to see the big solar eclipse? Here's how to enjoy it in Southwest Michigan.1. Best Time To See The Eclipse: According to NASA, Kalamazoo…
There will be a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday morning and a partial solar eclipse on October 23rd.The Lunar EclipseWhen: Wednesday, October 8th…