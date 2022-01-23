-
Planets, a journey of sound and concept from Mercury to Pluto, is the creation of Stratøs, the producer name for multidisciplinary artist Eddie…
Charts by jazz greats Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Thad Jones, and Paquito D'Rivera all have a place on tonight's concert by the Western Michigan…
The five members of the neo-fusion band Lushh, formed in 2015 by a group of advanced and adventurous jazz students, have been spending a lot of time…
Lushh's Eddie Codrington, who wrote the music, and audio/visual artist Peter Warner, who created the visuals, join Cara Lieurance to preview The Archangel…