Election 2017

(MPRN-Lansing) When the Legislature reconvenes next week, two new faces will be added to the state House of Representatives. The Democrats in the House…
(MPRN-Lansing) There are once again 110 members of the state House. A state elections board Thursday certified the results of special elections held last…
Mark Behnke will serve as Battle Creek’s mayor for the next year. Behnke was chosen mayor by a 5-4 vote of the city commission during their organizational…
Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell will keep that job for another two years. He got 6,028 votes to defeat two write-in challengers in Tuesday's election. City…
Portage has a new mayor. Unofficial results of Tuesday's election show Patricia Randall defeating fellow City Council member Nasim Ansari 4,235 votes to…
On Tuesday, November 7, voters in Battle Creek will pick all nine members of the City Commission. They will elect someone to represent each of the city's…
On November 7, voters in the City of Portage will select a new mayor and fill three seats on the City Council. WMUK invited the candidates to speak at a…
Battle Creek Enquirer Government Reporter Jennifer Bowman was looking for an election related story when she came across the name Clare Briggs.Bowman says…
Portage Mayor Peter Strazdas says he won't run again this fall. Meanwhile a member of the city council has announced she's running for mayor. Strazdas…