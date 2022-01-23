Election 2019

-
Kalamazoo has its first new mayor in 12 years. Voters picked City Commissioner David Anderson to replace outgoing Mayor Bobby Hopewell on Tuesday,…
-
Kalamazoo voters will elect a new mayor and three city commissioners on November 5th. WMUK co-sponsored two candidate forums in October, during which…
-
Kalamazoo will have a new mayor in November. Bobby Hopewell is not running for re-election this fall after 12 years as Kalamazoo’s mayor. Three…
-
Candidates running for Kalamazoo City Commission answered questions on issues ranging from spraying for mosquitoes to prevent the spread of Eastern Equine…