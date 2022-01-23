-
Michigan’s Emergency Manager is still on the books, it could very well remain there without any major changes. But Gongwer News Service Editor Zach…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Flint could name its own experts to oversee the response to the city’s drinking water crisis under a bill just sent to the state Senate…
-
(MPRN-Undated) A federal appeals court has upheld Michigan’s emergency manager law. As part of the decision, a panel of judges held there is no…
-
(MPRN-Holland) Governor Rick Snyder has signed the state budget for the coming fiscal year. The spending plan includes $234-million to help Flint recover…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A group challenging Michigan’s emergency manager law is asking a federal appeals court in Cincinnati to order a trial in the case. The…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Gov. Rick Snyder and Flint Mayor Karen Weaver are set to meet on Thursday to discuss the city’s water emergency. The meeting comes two days…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Lincoln Park has been officially released from state control, marking the first time in 15 years no Michigan city is being run by an…
-
(MPRN-Highland Park) State and local officials may be close to a deal to create a new K-14 school system in Highland Park. A number of community colleges…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Tuesday marks the first time the city of Highland Park will not offer high school classes. The district’s emergency manager Don…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder has signed bills into law meant to prevent financial emergencies in schools. The state and intermediate schools districts (ISDs) now have…