CORRECTION: The original story said Edith Fisher was a playwright. She is actually a poet, not a playwright. Fancy Pants Theater and Queer Theatre…
Since moving out of Studio 246 in Kalamazoo, Fancy Pants Theater has been looking for a new home. And they’ve finally found one…sort of.It’s a 1978 Argosy…
After almost four years at Studio 246 in Kalamazoo, Fancy Pants Theater moved out in November. Now the theater is looking for a new venue. The theater…
Our Gang also known as The Little Rascals started as a series of short silent comedies starring everyday kids in the 1920s. Though the original series…
Allegan ceramic artist Jen Lawson-Steeves is obsessed with noses. Lawson-Steeves’ masks will be on display at Fancy Pants Theater during the Kalamazoo Art…
Fancy Pants Theater in downtown Kalamazoo opens the regional premiere of Four Scenes: A Hungarian Trilogy Friday night. The production reunites several…