Gardeners and farmers are already thinking about the seeds they will plant in spring. They also think about those seeds throughout the winter, planning…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow says getting high speed internet to rural communities in Michigan is a priority for her. Stabenow said she…
These days, the meat and dairy products on your table probably came from a densely packed "factory farm." But former Kalamazoo City commissioner Nicolette…
Joan Donaldson and her husband own Pleasant Hill Farm in Fennville. She writes about life as an organic farmer. Over the years that my husband, John and I…
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NEF-nPjpJkA Southwest Michigan cider maker will use pigs to help combat pests in its orchard. Virtue Cider in Fennville…
(MPRN-Lansing) Lawmakers and regular folks strolled past more than 70 venders at the Farmers Market at the Capitol Thursday. But while goers ogled the…
Michigan’s new minimum wage law that passed in 2014 has left a lot of workers with more money in their pockets. It boosted the state minimum wage from…
Urban agriculture can be done in many places, and by people of different ages and with different interests. That’s according to Kami Pothukuchi, a Wayne…
The west shoreline of Lake Michigan is known as a windy location, because as air masses travel across the Lake’s open water, there are no structures or…
Even though I grew up in a mid-size town, on Sunday afternoons my family often drove into the surrounding countryside, where we would buy a gallon of…