Journalist Anna Clark says she’s written many stories about urban policy in Detroit and Flint. As the water crisis in Flint unfolded she said it was more…
A report finds poor communication and a lack of proper risk assessment in the Environmental Protection Agency’s response to the Flint Water Crisis.…
(MPRN-Lansing) People from Flint interrupted a state legislative session Wednesday to demand clean drinking water. They’re upset with the recent decision…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder has signed a spending bill that includes more money to prosecute members of his administration for their roles in the…
(MPRN-Lansing) The ranking Democrat on the US House Oversight Committee wants to subpoena Governor Rick Snyder. Rep. Elijah Cummins (D-MD) says the…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Legislature may create five new “Promise Zones.” Those are special cities and communities that provide free college tuition…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder insists he was truthful in testimony before a congressional committee on the Flint water crisis. The governor was…
(MPRN-Mackinac Island) Governor Rick Snyder says the ongoing Flint criminal cases are dragging on too long, and it’s affecting the ability of the state to…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state needs to improve its oversight when it comes to the Flint water crisis. That is a finding by the Michigan Auditor General…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state of Michigan is in federal court trying to force the city of Flint to accept a deal to get safe drinking water. The lawsuit…