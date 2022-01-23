-
Rachel Sykes says research shows that separating a child from their parent causes trauma. She says disrupting the connection point can have long-lasting…
It's not often that a person gets a chance to become the CEO of the singular organization credited with transforming his or her life. Chris Harris-Wimsatt…
A winter coat? Boots? An umbrella? Sheets? Toothpaste? Things we take for granted. Not so for former foster youth starting college, says Ronicka Hamilton,…
When Chris Harris-Wimsatt was a boy, his local Boys Club in Raleigh, N.C., was more than a place to have fun. "It was not only a place that saved my life,…
(MPRN-Lansing) An advocacy group for kids says a court-ordered report shows Michigan has a long way to go before it can guarantee the safety and welfare…
Did you know that most foster youth are released from their state's care at age 18? Research shows they become vulnerable to homelessness, and few pursue…
(MPRN-Lansing) An overhaul of Michigan’s child foster care system is showing results, and the state is moving closer to ending a federal judge’s…
Family and Children Services CEO Rosemary Gardiner says their facility has to expand to accommodate changes in child welfare and youth development…
A statewide summit on foster care and a special movie screening are being held this week in Kalamazoo. The Fostering Success Michigan Summit is Friday at…