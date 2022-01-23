-
West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton says President Donald Trump is responsible for the mob that violently attacked the Capitol Building on Wednesday,…
A coalition of veterans groups is putting pressure on Republicans in Congress to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump. That includes…
Fred Upton says he's not running for U.S. Senate next year. The Saint Joseph Republican announced Friday, November 17, that he'll seek another two-year…
West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton says he expects a very different health care bill to come out of the United States Senate. Upton’s vote was seen as…
Michigan Congressman Fred Upton wants the federal government to label North Korea as a sponsor of terrorism. Upton joined other U.S. House leaders in…
West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton says the 21st Century Cures Act means “we will find cures for these diseases…years before we otherwise would…
The U.S. House observed a moment of silence on Tuesday for the victims of Saturday's shooting in Kalamazoo. West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton was…
West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton says the bottom line on Flint is “It never should have happened.” He says now it’s important to help families in that…
West Michigan Congress Fred Upton says Paul Ryan is best equipped to become the new Speaker of the House. But it’s not clear right now if the Wisconsin…
(MPRN-Undated) Congressman Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) says Republicans are getting ready with replacement plans in case the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down…